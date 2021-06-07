3 dead in US graduation party shooting

A barrage of gunfire broke out in Kendall at around 2 a.m. on Sunday when two cars pulled up into a strip mall where a graduation party was underway at a hookah lounge restaurant, Xinhua news agency quoted Miami-Dade Police director Freddy Ramirez as saying at a news conference later in the day.

Miami, June 7 (IANS) At least three people were killed and multiple others injured during a shooting at a graduation party in Miami-Dade County located in the US state of Florida, police said.

Someone from inside one of the vehicles opened fire on people leaving the restaurant following the graduation party, he said.

A woman and two men were killed while at least six others, three men and three women, were injured, according to the authorities.

One car, carrying two victims who died from gunshot wounds, crashed into a wall at nearby Miami Dade College's Kendall campus, the local WPLG news station reported.

A firearm was discovered in the vehicle, but it remained unclear if it was used during the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

"This violence has to stop. This is completely frustrating. Every weekend is the same thing," Ramirez said.

"We've got other victims and their families that are destroyed over senseless violence, over stupidness, reckless shooting, innocent people getting hit."

Sunday's incident came just a week after a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, another city in Miami-Dade County which is about 17 miles north of Kendall, left three people dead and 20 wounded.

Police released a security video showing a stolen SUV pull up to the banquet hall and three gunmen, wearing masks, jump out of the vehicle and open fire on victims leaving a concert celebrating a local rapper's birthday.

The gunmen are still at large.

