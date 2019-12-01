3 Delhi youth die in accident, police deny any PCR chase

The deceased, identified as Osama, Saad and Hamza, were said to be relatives and were residents of the nearby Turkman Gate area. The news of their deaths, while returning with a refuelled scooty, has led to gloom in the area.

Their irate families, which had earlier alleged foul play, complained that if it was an accident as the police maintains, then why was the CCTV footage not shown to them even 15-20 hours after the incident.

Talking to the media, the father of one of the deceased youth alleged that "this was not an accident but a murder. The scooty was being chased by a PCR van, because of which the boys must have accelerated their vehicle, which resulted in their death".

However, the police denied the allegations. Soon after the accident, the trio were admitted to a hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries. The CCTV camera installed near the accident site was reportedly not functioning. The police are now checking the CCTV camera of Maulana Azad Medical College, which is located near the incident spot, to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. At a press conference on Sunday, Delhi Police PRO and Central Delhi district Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Mandeep Singh Randhawa dismissed the family's claims that a PCR van was chasing the youth, who were not wearing helmets. "The accident happened at around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. The youth were taken to a hospital before the police arrived. Our crime and forensic teams inspected the area. The affected families had expressed some suspicions, but those are not true. "We have told them the facts. No PCR van or traffic policeman was chasing the scooty. We have the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) report and other evidence. The CCTV footage is being examined. Prime facie, it appears that the youth were driving at a high speed and their scooty hit a pole and all the three suffered head injuries," Randhawa said. (Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be contacted at sanjeev.c@ians.in)