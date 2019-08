Governor Vajubhai Vala has appointed Govind Karjole, C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi as Deputy Chief Ministers, on the advice of Chief Minister Yediyurappa, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

The governor has also allotted portfolios to the other 14 ministers. The allocation came nearly a week after the 17 ministers were sworn-in on August 21.

Yediyurappa, 76, became the Chief Minister for the fourth time on July 26 and won vote of confidence in the Assembly on July 29.