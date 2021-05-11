3 die in cracker factory explosion in MP

Harda (Madhya Pradesh), May 11 (IANS) At least three people were killed while two others were reportedly injured following an explosion in an alleged fire cracker factory operating from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district.

The deceased victims include three women belonging to one family. As per information received, a sudden explosion occurred on Monday morning in one Lokesh Beldar's house located in front of the government Industrial Training Institute near Bairagarh area under Civil Line police station area.