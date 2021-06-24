3 die while trying to save cattle in Bihar

The incident occurred in Bigha village under Gafa Panchayat on Wednesday when Birendra Manjhi (35), Ravindra Manjhi (23) and Jitendra Manjhi (22) jumped in a well in a bid to rescue a cattle, accidentally fell in it.

Patna, June 24 (IANS) Three persons have died during the rescue operation of a cattle in Bihar's Gaya district.

Ramesh Sharma, a resident of Gafa told the local media that a cattle accidentally fell into a well, located in agriculture field.

"One man jumped in it in a bid to save the cattle. As he was unable to rescue the cattle, another jumped in it. As the well is having swamp, both of them were unable to hold their position... after a while another man also jumped into it in a bid to rescue them. All three eventually drowned in it," Sharma said.

"As they did not return till the afternoon, villagers searched them in the the places where they went in the morning. They managed to locate the well wherein three dead bodies were lying," he said.

The villages finally rescued all the dead bodies from the well and sent for the postmortem.

