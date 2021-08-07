3 drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir), August 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized 103 kilograms of contraband from their possession, a police spokesperson said today.



An FIR into the matter has been lodged and the accused persons have been arrested by the Budgam Police.

The police informed that the accused were arrested at the Sholipora post office in Budgam during a Naka checking. When police officials intercepted a truck with the three accused at the check post and signalled them to stop they tried to escape. After a chase the three were nabbed at a brink kiln nearby, police said.

During a search, 103 kilograms of Poppy Straw-like substance was found hidden inside chambers in the base of the vehicle. The three accused have been identified as Mohammad Sultan, Abdul Hameed and Ghulam Nabi.

A case into the matter with the First Information Report (FIR) under section 241/2021 of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) has been registered at Budgam Police Station and the investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

