3 ex-Cong MPs in fray for UP Shia Board

Since there is no sitting MP from Uttar Pradesh from Shia sect, former parliamentarians will become eligible to be the members of the Board from MP quota.

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Three former MPs of the Congress -- Begum Noor Bano, Akhtar Hussain Rizvi and Syed Sibte Razi -- will be in the fray for the membership of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board from MP/MLA quota.

Similarly, as there is no Shia MLA in Uttar Pradesh, sitting MLCs will fill up the MLA/MLC quota. Both Mohsin Raza and Bukkal Nawab are BJP MLCs.

The election of the Shia Central Waqf Board will be held on April 20.

Assistant election officer Anil Kumar Singh has issued the list of 38 mutawallis of the Shia Waqfs of Uttar Pradesh having income of Rs 1 lakh and above.

The name of controversial former chairman of Shia Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi, also figures on the voter list of mutawallis.

The voter list has the names of Begum Noor Bano, Akhtar Hussain Rizvi, Syed Sibte Razi, Mohsin Raza and Bukkal Nawab.

State minorities affairs minister Mohsin Raza said, "We will give a clean and non-controversial Waqf Board. Shia Waqf Board has not made any income for the last 15 years. We will try to find sources of income for the Board by using its prime properties."

He further said, "Those occupying posts in the past did nothing for the Board and the community. They only filled their pockets. We will give a corruption-free waqf board to the community."

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has increased the allocation for the welfare of minorities by Rs 68,000 crore," he added.

Chief Executive Officer of the Shia Waqf Board Syed, Naseer said, "The state government will nominate three more members -- a religious scholar, social worker and a special secretary level government official -- to the Board. All of them will be Shias."

