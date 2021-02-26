3 family members of Iqbal Mirchi declared fugitive economic offenders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): A special court here on Friday declared three family members of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi as fugitive economic offenders under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



According to sources, those charged by the PMLA court include Iqbal Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and both sons Junaid Memon and Asif Memon, who have been charged with money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, had passed away in 2013.

"Hajra Memon, Junaid Memon and Asif Memon have been declared fugitive economic offenders on request of ED. The court has also directed to seize their properties in India and abroad after following due process of law," a source told ANI.

The ED had moved the special court in December 2020 to declare the trio as violators of the fugitive economic offenders Act of 2018.

The agency is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

According to the ED, the properties were allegedly acquired by Iqbal Mirchi in the name of his family and relatives.

It has identified the Benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one in the UAE and 25 in the UK. (ANI)

