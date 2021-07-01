3 held, 7 named in illegal sale of ENA by Kerala public sector

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 (IANS) The Kerala Police and the State Excise department registered a case, on Thursday, against seven people and arrested three for their role in sale of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), which was the raw material for a popular brand of rum manufactured by the state public sector organisation, Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, located at Thiruvalla, about 120 kms from here.

According to the Excise department, they have arrested three who brought the consignment in two lorries, besides have registered cases against three top ranking officials of Travancore Sugar and Chemicals, including a female official and another person.

The Excise have handed over the investigation to the local police and they have started their probe.

The Excise points out that around 20,000 litres of ENA was taken out from two lorry loads which originated from Madhya Pradesh.

Incidentally, the Excise Enforcement acted soon after they received a tip off and found the massive discrepancy in the stock and found it to be true.

The drivers who have been arrested have confessed to the crime and the police is trying to unearth if this was just a one off incident.

