3 held for attempting to obstruct Telangana CM KCR's convoy

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Three unemployed youth including a university student on Monday attempted to halt Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's convoy, which was returning to Hyderabad after an official function in Warangal, officials said.



Warangal Commissioner, Tarun Joshi told ANI: "Three youth including a Kakatiya University student tried to obstruct Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's convoy while he was returning to Hyderabad after inaugurating new Warangal Collector office."

"These three youth breached the security and raised slogans against the Chief Minister. The security personal immediately detailed them and shifted them to local police station. A case is being registered against them and further action will be initiated as per relevant sections", Joshi said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

