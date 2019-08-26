3 held for bid to extort Rs 50 lakh from hotel owner

Rhytham, a resident of Rohini, and his associates were demanding money in the name of an absconding criminal Kuldeep alias Fajja, an associate of Jeetender alias Gogi, the police said on Monday.

On July 18, a restaurant owner reported to the police that someone called up to demand Rs 50 lakh and threatened him of dire consequences. When he refused, someone fired in front of his restaurant a few hours later.

During investigation, the police found that the phone, used by the accused, was snatched just few hours before making the threatening call to the victim.

On July 20, several shots were fired at the house and the restaurant of the complainant. On August 5, the complainant again received a threatening call from the same person. Again, the phone was found to be a snatched one. The portraits of accused persons were prepared at the instance of the complainant. During investigation, one Parmod was found moving suspiciously in the area with some unknown boys. Later, on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Rohini Sector 18 and arrested Rhytham. "He was the person who made extortion calls and fired at the restaurant and the house of the complainant," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North). On his instance, two juveniles were also apprehended. Interrogation revealed Parmod lived opposite the complainant's house and he was instrumental in hatching the conspiracy to extort money. Police are trying to nab him. One country-made pistol, one live cartridge, two cars, one bike and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession. -- IANS<br>adv/pcj