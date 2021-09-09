3 held for cloning fingerprints to withdraw money

All three arrested persons -- Rajesh Rai, Rahul Kumar Rai and Ram Saran Gaur -- are from Gorakhpur.

Lucknow, Sep 9 (IANS) Three persons have been arrested by the Gomti Nagar police in Lucknow for cloning fingerprints of people and then using the prints and Aadhaar cards to withdraw money from the banks.

Police have recovered Rs 2.98 lakh from the possession of the three who were arrested on Wednesday.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), east zone, Qasim Abidi, "The mastermind Rajesh had worked with a private company dealing in KYC details of the people.

"He made duplicate wallets taking the Aadhaar numbers of different customers. The gang later accessed data like bank account by exploiting a website."

He said, "Rajesh said he cloned thumb prints and used these details to withdraw money from banks."

Further investigations are underway, said police.

--IANS

amita/dpb