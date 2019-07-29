3 held for gang-raping minor girl, circulating photograph

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): The police have arrested three people on Monday in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

"An FIR was registered against four people yesterday (Sunday) regarding the gang-rape of a minor girl and later clicking a photograph of the incident and making it viral. Three people have been arrested in this regard," said Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP), Anil Paris Deshmukh.



On Sunday, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village here in Alwar district. The accused also allegedly clicked a photograph of the incident and made it viral.

"The accused and the victim are from the same village. Two of the accused gang-raped the girl. The other two assisted them in committing the crime. They also made the picture of the incident go viral," the police had said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and gang-rape and the girl was sent for medical examination.

(ANI)

