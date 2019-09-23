3 held for looting UGC officer's son in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Three students have been arrested for allegedly looting the University Grant Commission's (UGC) Joint Secretary Surendra Singh's son in Noida on the night of September 19, police said on Monday.

The accused were arrested from near Sector-52 metro station in the city. Two of them study in Class 12 while another is a graduate student, the police said.



According to police, the accused took Anuj Singh on gunpoint in his own car in Sector-72 and made him drive around the city for almost four hours.

The accused had assaulted Anuj and tried to withdraw cash using his ATM card, police said. They left Anuj after his car exhausted all fuel near a petrol pump on Meerut road.

"They committed the crime under influence of liquor," Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna told media persons here.

A case was filed at Sector-49 police station.

All the items looted by the accused including laptop, charger, mobile phone, and debit card have been recovered. (ANI)

