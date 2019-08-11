3 held for trying to break open ATM kiosk in Haryana

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Haryana Police on Sunday said to have arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to break-open an automated teller machine (ATM) in Rewari.

Police have also recovered a car and have unearthed 13 cases pertaining to snatching and robbery with the arrest.



A spokesperson of the Police Department said that after getting information that some people had entered the ATM kiosk of ICICI Bank near village Bithwana and tried to uproot the machine, a police team immediately rushed to the spot.

After seeing the police team, the accused tried to escape in a vehicle but were nabbed after a brief chase, said police.

During preliminary interrogation, two accused confessed to having committed 13 snatchings and robbery incidents in Rewari and Mahendergarh district.

The trio was taken on remand to get information about their involvement in other criminal cases. Further investigation is under progress, said police. (ANI)

