3 held in Chennai for smuggling in gold, electronic goods

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Three passengers were arrested on Friday by the Chennai Air Customs for trying to smuggle in gold and electronic goods.

According to a statement issued by the Customs, the passengers arrived from Dubai and Sharjah by different flights on Friday.

On personal search, 10 bundles of gold in paste form were found concealed in their rectum, on extraction of which five gold ingots totally weighing 2.55 kg worth Rs 1.12 crore were recovered.