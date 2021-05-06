3 held in Delhi for selling Remdesivir injections in black

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North Delhi Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that acting on a tip off, a team of Narcotics Cell, Outer North District arrested two persons, identified as Avichal Arora and Pradeep Bhardwaj, along with 8 injections of Remdesivir.

Arora was apprehended from Shahbad Dairy area and was found to be in possession of two injections without any receipt or prescription.

Singh said that during interrogation, Arora disclosed that he procured the injections from Bhardwaj for Rs 30,000 per injection through one Payal Choudhary for further sale at Rs 40,000.

"At the instance of Arora, Bhardwaj was nabbed from Shalimar Bagh area. A search of Bharadwaj revealed six more injections of the same brand," the DCP said.

Singh said that during interrogation, Bhardwaj disclosed that the recovered injections were procured by him from one Amit Pahalwan of Kharkhoda in Haryana.

During interrogation, it was also revealed that Bhardwaj and Payal Choudhary (who facilitated the deal) were working in the Covid Ward of Fortis Hospital at Shalimar Bagh in Delhi as nurses.

He said that a case has been registered and a notice has been issued to Choudhary for joining the investigation.

The official added that efforts are continuing to apprehend Pahalwan, the ultimate source of the recovered injections of Maxvir brand reported to be illegally imported from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in another incident the police arrested one more person for selling Remdesivir injections at a high price.

Singh said that secret information was developed by Constable Vikas of the Special Staff of Outer North Delhi.

He said that following a tip off, the team of Special Staff arrested Kapil Dev Tiwari for indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir medicine.

Singh said that in this regard, information was received from an informer that a person namely Tiwari was selling Remdesivir injections in the black and he may be contacted through his Whatsapp number provided by the informer.

"Constable Vikas acted as a decoy customer and asked the accused for a supply of Remdesivir injections, who responded and agreed to provide two Remdesivir injections for Rs 50,000 each.

"A trap was laid and Tiwari, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan in South Delhi, came to Rohini Sector 18 for delivery of two Remdesivir injections. He was caught red-handed with two doses of Remdesivir," the DCP added.

The official said that on interrogation, Tiwari disclosed that he runs a medicine shop in Jasola area of Delhi.

He also revealed that a salesman Rahul came to his office and provided him Remdesivir injections and he sold them at a higher price in the blackmarket.

