  4. 3 held in Ghaziabad for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per piece

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 25th, 2021, 15:30:08hrs
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Three people in Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per piece, and seized Rs 1,20,000 in cash.

As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.
Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.
The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

