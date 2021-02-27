3 held in Mumbai for uploading inappropriate videos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested on the basis of a complaint by a few girls who had approached police alleging that the accused touched them inappropriately at public places while shooting videos, police said on Saturday.



The girls said the accused pranked them to shoot the videos, which they later uploaded on Facebook and YouTube.

"Mumbai police arrested the three after cyber cell received a complaint that they made videos of girls while touching them inappropriately at public places and uploaded them on social media.

Indecent language has been used in the videos. They earned around Rs 2 crore from these videos," Mumbai Police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe appealed to the youth to avoid such ways to earn quick money.

He also asked other victims who have been harassed through such videos to approach Mumbai Police. (ANI)

