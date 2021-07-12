3 high-explosives defused, 2 Neo-JMB militants arrested in B'desh

One of the arrested Neo-JMB members was identified as Abdullah Al Mamun, who had led several militant attacks on law enforcement and other professionals, officials told IANS on Sunday night.

Three back-to-back explosions rocked the area during the operation between 10.45 p.m. and 11.06 p.m.

This was confirmed to IANS on Sunday night by Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the DMP's Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit.

Mamun, also known as 'Debit Kinara' and 'Akin Al Bengali', used to work as a Muezzin in a mosque and also worked in an orphanage, said police.

He confessed living in a den where the IS-inspired outfit Neo-JMB used to make IEDs.

Based on his confession, the CTTC team raided the mosque in in Mirabazar, Arraihazar upazila, and seized a huge amount of chemicals and raw materials used for making the remote-controlled IEDs.

Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the DMP and head of CTTC's bomb disposal unit, said Mamun had confessed during primary interrogation after his arrest that he used to make IEDs.

Mamun was also working in an orphanage hiding his identity.

Last May, the Neo-JMB militants left a remote-controlled IED next to the traffic police box at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj.

The bomb disposal team of the CTTC defused it.

CTTC officials have said that the IED was made by Mamun in the den.

The identity of the second arrested militant has not been revealed.

--IANS

sumi/ksk/