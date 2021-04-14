3 illegal arms factories busted in Ghaziabad, 18 arrested

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Days ahead of the panchayat elections, the Ghaziabad police has claimed to have busted three illegal arms manufacturing factories and allegedly seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.



The police seized a total of 47 country-made pistols, 43 rounds of live cartridges besides several finished and semi-finished parts used in making guns.

"47 country-made pistols, live cartridges besides several finished and semi-finished parts used in making guns have been seized. 18 people have been arrested," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, Amit Pathak said.

The elections for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats, and Zila panchayats will take place in the district in the first phase on April 15. The votes will be counted on May 2. (ANI)

