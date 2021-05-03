3 incidents of cloudburst in Uttrakhand, no causality reported

Dehradun, May 3 (IANS) At least three incidents of cloudburst were reported in Uttrakhand on Monday. However, no loss life has been reported so far as the local administation is carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Cloudburst was reported in Kumarada village in Chiniyalisaur block, Uttarkashi and the Saini Tok area in Narkota village in Rudraprayag.