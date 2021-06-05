3 Indians among winners of Dassault Systemes' 3D Design Challenge

Each winning project will be 3D-printed and featured in "The Inventor," the new animated film about Leonardo from Jim Capobianco, the Academy Award-nominated writer of the Pixar film "Ratatouille," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

While Ayush Agrawal won for creating a 3D working model of a paddle boat, Atharva Dingore 3D-designed a cannon and Kiran Nikwade a car.

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Three Indians have emerged winners in the ‘3D Design Challenge by French 3DExperience major Dassault Systemes.

The challenge invited individuals to showcase their 3D skills by using Dassault Systemes' CATIA, SOLIDWORKS or xDesign applications to create a 3D working model of an invention from Leonardo da Vinci's codices in real-life dimensions.

Out of 45 projects, five winners were selected based on how closely their entry replicated the original codex, how well their entry's 3D modelling and mechanics articulated the movements intended by Leonardo in his original sketch, and how easily their entry could be 3D printed.

The 45 projects were submitted from countries worldwide including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Italy, Pakistan, Turkey, and the US.

The most popular codex selected was the paddle boat, followed by the cannon, the Archimedes screw, the swing bridge, the roasting jack, the car and the crane, the company said.

Earlier this year, in a bid to further empower startups collaborate and innovate and students jump-start their careers, Dassault Systemes announced two new Cloud-based offers.

Called 3DExperience SolidWorks for Makers and 3DExperience SolidWorks for Students, the new offers will provide them with cloud-based access to the world's most powerful digital environment for design, engineering and collaborative innovation.

--IANS

na/