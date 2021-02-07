3 Indians held in B'desh over suspected gambling involvement



The three Indian men have been identified as Sunil Kumar (35), Chaitanya Sharma (33) and Sunny Sangu (30).

They were detained on Saturday from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium during the test match between Bangladesh and West Indies.

During primary interrogation, the men told the police that they are on a business trip, Hasan Imam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Pahartali Police Station in Chittagong, told IANS, adding that the police are verifying whether they are involved in gambling.