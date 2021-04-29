3 injured as blast targets govt employees' vehicle in Afghanistan

Jalalabad (Afghanistan), April 29 (IANS) Three persons sustained injuries as a bomb blast targeted a vehicle of the employees of the national power company in Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Thursday, a local official said.

The blast took place in the morning rush hour in Police District 4 of Jalalabad city, injuring three persons, the official said on condition of anonymity, the Xinhua news agency reported.