3 injured as fishing boat catches fires in Andhra's Kakinada

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 22 (IANS) Three fishermen were injured on Friday when a fire broke out on their boat in Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, police said.

"Diesel spilled on the boat's floor as the three filled the vessel's tank around 1 pm. As they tried to jump-start the engine with the help of wires attached to a battery, sparks flew and set the spilled fuel ablaze," a police official said.