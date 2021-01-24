3 injured in Kabul blast

The official did not provide more details, saying investigation is underway.

"The blast occurred at 8.12 a.m. local time in Police District 8 injuring three civilians," the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, Jan 24 (IANS) Three civilians were injured as a blast struck a vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

The attack has not been claimed by any terror group so far.

Kabul has seen a recent spate of bomb blasts and killings.

At least three people were killed and another person was injured in a blast in the Afghan capital on January 10.

Since last month, a totoal of 23 people have been killed and 70 others injured in security incidents in Kabul.

Kabul witnessed 15 security incidents late December 2020, including suicide attacks, car bomb attacks, magnetic IED blasts and targeted killings.

Four blasts occurred in Kabul on December 26.

Most of the magnetic IED blasts targeted security vehicles and were near police headquarters buildings in various areas of the city.

