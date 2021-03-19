3 injured over boundary wall dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 19 (IANS) Three persons were injured in a firing incident over a boundary wall dispute in Gurugram's Berhampur village, police said on Friday.
A team of crime branch unit led by Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar has arrested three men -- Mahesh, Rishi and Karambir -- in connection with the incident, and also recovered a car from their possession.
The victims were identified as Ravi Bhati, Mohit Shukla and Himanshu Mishra.
"During questioning, the accused disclosed that they had warned Ravi against erecting a bounty wall of a farm house in the village as the former have the construction contract in the plot but the latter didn't pay heed to them. Following this, they reached the spot and shot at the victims before fleeing the spot," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP crime.
