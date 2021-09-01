3 involved in restaurant owners murder arrested in Greater Noida

During a search operation, the police noticed three persons on a bike heading towards the Beta-2 area in Greater Noida. They were asked to stop, but instead they accelerated and drove the bike towards the University Road, the police said.

Noida, Sep 1 (IANS) A day after the owner of a food delivery joint was allegedly shot dead by a delivery boy in Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Wednesday that three persons have been arrested for their involvement in the case.

"When we chased them, they opened fire on the police team. In the exchange of fire, one of them was injured who has been admitted to a hospital," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), Vishal Pandey.

Two of them have confessed that they were involved in murder of the restaurant owner, identified as Sunil.

"During interrogation, they told the police that on Tuesday, they got into a heated argument with the staff of the restaurant. Seeing the matter going out of control, Sunil came in support of his staff. But one of them pulled out his gun and fired on Sunil, causing his death," Pandey added.

--IANS

pd/niv