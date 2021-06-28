3 Iraqi security members killed in IS attacks

Baghdad, June 28 (IANS) Three Iraqi security members were killed and seven others injured in attacks carried out by the Islamic State (IS) terror group, security sources said.

One of the attacks on Sunday took place in the eastern province of Diyala.

A roadside bomb planted in a village near Diyala's capital Baquba, some 65 km northeast of Baghdad, exploded killing an Iraqi soldier and wounding another, Major Alaa al-Saadi from the provincial police told Xinhua news agency.