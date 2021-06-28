3 Iraqi security members killed in IS attacks

Baghdad, June 28 (IANS) Three Iraqi security members were killed and seven others injured in attacks carried out by the Islamic State (IS) terror group, security sources said.
One of the attacks on Sunday took place in the eastern province of Diyala.
A roadside bomb planted in a village near Diyala's capital Baquba, some 65 km northeast of Baghdad, exploded killing an Iraqi soldier and wounding another, Major Alaa al-Saadi from the provincial police told Xinhua news agency.
Also in the province, another roadside bomb exploded in a village near Baquba, leaving four soldiers wounded, said al-Saadi, adding that a joint force from the Iraqi army and police launched a search campaign to track down the militants.
In Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk, IS militants opened fire on a federal police unit near the town of al-Riyadh, some 250 km north of Baghdad, Major Abbas al-Obaidi from the provincial police told Xinhua.
The attack resulted in the killing of two policemen and the wounding of two others, al-Obaidi said.
The security situation in Iraq has improved since the security forces defeated the IS in 2017.
However, IS remnants have since retreated into deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.
--IANS
ksk/