3 Israelis wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, May 3rd, 2021, 10:20:08hrs
Tel Aviv, May 3 (IANS) A drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank injured three Israelis, including two in critical condition, authorities here said.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that "a suspicious vehicle" arrived at the Tapuah Junction on Sunday afternoon and opened fire at the Israelis who were waiting at a bus stop, reports Xinhua news agency.

The troops responded with fire towards the vehicle, which escaped the scene.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement that two people were critically injured and another was lightly wounded.

The three were evacuated to a hospital in Israel.

Israeli security forces launched a manhunt to catch the perpetrators.

"Troops in the area have blocked off a number of routes and are currently pursuing the suspicious vehicle," said the spokesperson.

--IANS

ksk/

