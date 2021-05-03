3 Israelis wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that "a suspicious vehicle" arrived at the Tapuah Junction on Sunday afternoon and opened fire at the Israelis who were waiting at a bus stop, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, May 3 (IANS) A drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank injured three Israelis, including two in critical condition, authorities here said.

The troops responded with fire towards the vehicle, which escaped the scene.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement that two people were critically injured and another was lightly wounded.

The three were evacuated to a hospital in Israel.

Israeli security forces launched a manhunt to catch the perpetrators.

"Troops in the area have blocked off a number of routes and are currently pursuing the suspicious vehicle," said the spokesperson.

--IANS

ksk/