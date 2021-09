3 J-K NCC Battalion cadets visit army unit at Pattan

Colonel Emron Musavi, PRO (Defence) Srinagar informed that these cadets belong to schools and colleges of districts of North Kashmir."Cadets were given a warm welcome by the unit. They were briefed in general about an army unit. The cadets were introduced to some of the latest equipments," Col Musavi said.The cadets were also briefed about the types and functions of the equipment used in war by an Engineer Regiment.Cadets were also taken to the unit archives and given an insight into the unit history and the operations it had earlier participated.The war trophies and captured weapons were also shown to the cadets. (ANI)