3 JeM terrorists held in J-K with six AK-56, AK-47 rifles

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists and recovered four AK-56, and two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 live cartridges from their possession.



"Based on credible information, we conducted a search. We seized a truck which was on way to Kashmir from Punjab. Three JeM terrorists have been arrested. Four AK-56, and two AK-47 rifles, six magazines, and 180 live rounds have been recovered along with Rs 11,000 cash from them," said Sridhar Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kathua.

Patil said that there is a module under which the JeM terror outfit supplies arms and ammunition to the terrorists operating in Kashmir valley.

"However, this will be too early to say if these arms and ammunitions were a part of any terror design. We are investigating the matter," added Patil.

Three JeM terrorists are being further interrogated. Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of law. (ANI)

