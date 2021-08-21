3 JeM terrorists killed in encounter (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Aug 21 (IANS) Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter is underway in a forest area at Nagbaeran Tral.

Army said as a follow up to Operation Hangalmarg, Victor Force, it has been conducting search operations in the upper reaches of Nagaberan and Dacchigam Forests since August 17.