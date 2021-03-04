3 Jharkhand cops killed in Maoist attack

The incident took place around 8.45 a.m. when a "pressure IED blast" took place in thick forested area near Hoyahatu village under Toklo police station area in West Singhbhum.

Ranchi, March 4 (IANS) Three Jharkhand Police personnel were killed and two others injured, including one from CRPF, as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in West Singhbum district on Thursday morning.

Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 197 Battalion along with the Jharkhand Jaguar (AG 11) of the state police were on an operation in the area when the incident took place, said CRPF Spokesperson Dalip Ambesh said.

"Reportedly three 'jawans' (personnel) of JJ martyred, one jawan of JJ sustained serious injury and one jawan of 197 Battalion of CRPF sustained minor injury in IED Blast," Ambesh initially said.

As Jharkhand is afflicted by the scourge of extremism, the state government on February 19, 2008 sanctioned the creation of 20 Assault Groups (AGs) of Special Task Force (STF) for eradication of extremist activities. This force was later given the distinctive name of Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ), and also a distinctive uniform. Currently 22 Assault Groups in JJ are functional, and three more AGs are likely to be created shortly.

All the deceased belong to Jharkhand Jaguar's AG-11 unit. Head Constable Devendra Kumar Pandit and Constables Hardwar Shah, Kiran Surin of Jharkhand Police lost their lives while Constables Deep Topno and Nikku Oraon suffered injuries, the official said. Two lost their lives at the spot and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

A massive hunt was launched soon after the incident.

--IANS

rak/in