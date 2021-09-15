3 kids die of viral fever in Bihar

One of the toddlers from Beur locality here was admitted on September 12. He died on Tuesday.

According to an official, there were eight children admitted to the children's ward on Tuesday.

Patna, Sep 15 (IANS) The viral fever is turning out to be deadly in Bihar with three infants dying in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) over the last 24 hours.

A two and a half month infant from Sarai in Vaishali district, admitted in NMCH on September 13, died on Tuesday.

Another three-month-old infant from Khagaria district,admitted on September 10, died on Tuesday.

An official of Bihar Health Department said that 830 children with viral fever visited the OPDs of different private and government hospitals across the state till Tuesday evening and 113 of them were admitted in children's wards.

On Monday, 528 children visited the OPDs of different hospitals and 100 were admitted.

Vinod Kumar Singh, the superintendent of NMCH, said: "We have 84 beds in the children ward and 59 of them are occupied.

"Besides, all NICU and PICU beds are already occupied. Six children have died in our hospital ever since the viral fever began this session in Bihar."

Around 40 children have died so far in different districts of Bihar. Most affected districts are Gopalganj, Patna, Vaishali, Siwan, West Champaran, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Sheohar etc.

--IANS

