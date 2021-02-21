3 killed, 1 injured in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 21 (ANI): At least three people were killed and one other suffered injuries in a roadside blast in Kabul on Sunday afternoon, Tolo News reported citing sources.



Police said the explosion targeted a security forces vehicle and--according to initial information--three people were wounded in the incident.

The blast happened near the Baraki roundabout in a busy and heavy traffic hour.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed and 14 others were wounded in a blast that hit a car in Lashkargah city, capital of Helmand province, on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 10:00 am local time in Lashkargah city, local officials said.

The officials confirmed that one person was killed and others, including civilians were wounded.

Recently, Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence.

Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility, according to TOLO News.

Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence. (ANI)

