  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 3 killed, 13 injured in bomb blast in Balochistan's Chaman

3 killed, 13 injured in bomb blast in Balochistan's Chaman

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 24th, 2021, 21:09:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Chaman (Balochistan) [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Three people were killed and 13 others were injured in a bomb blast in front of the Levies Lines in the Baloch city of Chaman on Tuesday evening.

"It was an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle which targeted a police vehicle carrying the SHO of Saddar police station," Dawn quoted Qila Abdullah's deputy commissioner as saying.
He said that the bomb was detonated using a remote control device when police vehicles reached near the Levies Lines.
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the bombing, reported Dawn.
Meanwhile, several shops were damaged in the blast. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features