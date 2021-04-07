  1. Sify.com
  4. 3 killed, 17 injured in cylinder blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 7th, 2021, 14:25:07hrs
Representative Image

Karachi [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): At least three people killed and 17 others were wounded in a blast at Mosmiyat, Karachi on Wednesday.

Two children, a lady killed and 17 injured in a cylinder blast at Mosmiyat, Karachi, TheRiseNews tweeted.
The blast occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder at a shop in Karachi's Crown Garden Apartments, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.
As per the reports by Dunya News, the explosion destroyed several nearby shops and parked cars.
Right after the incident, security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited. (ANI)

