3 killed, 17 injured in cylinder blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): At least three people killed and 17 others were wounded in a blast at Mosmiyat, Karachi on Wednesday.



Two children, a lady killed and 17 injured in a cylinder blast at Mosmiyat, Karachi, TheRiseNews tweeted.

The blast occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder at a shop in Karachi's Crown Garden Apartments, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

As per the reports by Dunya News, the explosion destroyed several nearby shops and parked cars.

Right after the incident, security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited. (ANI)

