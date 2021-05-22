3 killed, 2 injured by thunderbolt in Andhra's Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): As many as three persons were killed by a thunderbolt here in Chintada village of Vizianagaram district on Saturday afternoon, police said.



The deceased have been identified as Samkili Tavudu, Ajari Chinnarao, and Gunta Chinnarao. Two others have sustained injuries in the incident. All five of them were working in the fields on the outskirts when it started raining.



Providing details about the incident, Bobbili Sub Inspector Prasad said, "These five persons went to the village outskirts this noon. At 3.30 pm they went to attend a nature's call. All of a sudden it rained heavily and a thunderbolt struck them. While Gunta Chinnarao sustained fatal injuries, the other two other two bodies do not have any external injuries. The injured are safe now."

"The Bobbili police are investigating the matter. We are shifting the bodies to Bobbili Community Healthcare Centre. An inquest will be held tomorrow," he concluded. (ANI)

