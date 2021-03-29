3 killed, 5 injured in road mishap in Andhra's Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Three persons were killed and five sustained serious injuries after two Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses collided here on Monday morning.



According to the police the incident happened near Sunkaripeta village at around 7 am, when the two buses travelling in opposite directions collided with each other.

"Drivers of both the buses and one passenger died in the accident. Five other passengers met with serious injuries and a few more with minor injuries. All are being shifted to Vizianagaram government hospital. The exact number of passengers is not yet known," told Satya Manga Veni, Vizianagaram rural circle inspector to ANI over the phone.

Meanwhile, a mini lorry carrying empty gas cylinders hit one of these buses from behind. However, nothing happened to that vehicle. The traffic has been cleared from the mishap site. (ANI)

