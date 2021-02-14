3 killed, 7 injured in road accident in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Three persons were killed and seven injured in a collision between a truck and a van on Saturday night in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, the police said.



According to the police, the incident took place when a speeding truck loaded with cement collided with a van carrying construction workers coming from the opposite direction and overturned and fell into a ditch.

Three persons traveling in the van died on the spot in the accident which happened near Keshavpur in the Jiyanpur police station limits of Azamgarh, the police said.

The police immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

Out of the seven injured currently undergoing treatment, three are in critical condition, said the police. (ANI)

