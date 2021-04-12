3 killed after being run over by truck in UP's Etawah

According to Medical Superintendent, Dr. Piyush, the deceased persons were on their way to Jhansi from New Delhi by car for participating in the Panchayat polls.

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), April 12 (IANS) Three persons were killed and eight others injured when a truck ran over them on the national highway in Etawah on Monday morning.

The passengers of the car were sitting on the side of the road after their car tyre was punctured near a roadside eatery.

Suddenly a truck came at high speed and ran over them. The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle.

The doctor said the injured have been admitted to the hospital where their treatment is underway.

There are two children among the injured persons who have been referred to Sefai, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and asked the district officials to provide all help to the injured persons.

--IANS

amita/dpb