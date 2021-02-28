  1. Sify.com
  4. 3 killed after car falls into ditch in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

A car fell into a ditch off the road on Sunday morning, Kullu (Photo/ANI)

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Three people were killed after their car fell into a ditch near Marogi in Kullu district on Sunday morning.

The bodies were taken out by the police officials and sent for post-mortem in a hospital in Mandi.
The accident occurred around 6 am today when the three persons were moving towards Kullu from IIT Kamand. They were riding a Tata Tiago vehicle, which fell 800 meters in the ditch.
The deceased were identified as Delhi residents - Harveen Sandu, 34 years, Ramesh Chander, 49 years and Yogesh.
"After receiving information, a police team also reached the spot, informed their relatives and have registered a case," informed Lokander Negi, DSP, Mandi.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

