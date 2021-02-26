3 killed after gunmen attack slain scribe's house in Afghanistan

The gunmen attacked the house of Bismillah Adil, a journalist, activist and former head of Radio Sada-e-Ghor, who was killed in an attack by armed men on the first day of this year, Tolo news reported.

Kabul, Feb 26 (IANS) At least three people were killed and five others injured after unidentified gunmen stormed a slain journalist's house in Afghanistan's Ghor province, sources said on Friday.

Lala Gul, Adil's kin, has said that his brother, cousin and his 13-year-old nephew have lost their lives in the attack.

Five others who have sustained injuries are also the family members of the journalist, according to local sources.

Gul claimed that the attack was carried out by the Taliban.

However, a Taliban spokesman rejected the their involvement in the incident.

Ghor officials said that a team has been assigned to probe the incident. Meanwhile, protests have been launched in the province following the incident.

--IANS

int/