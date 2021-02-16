3 killed after mini-truck overturns in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (IANS) At least three persons were killed and 20 others injured when a mini-truck carrying them overturned in Odisha's Gajapati district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kankadagada Chhak under R. Udaygiri block.

While two persons died on the spot, another one succumbed during treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, said police.