3 killed as high tension wire snaps in UP district

Kasganj, May 2 (IANS) Three farmers, including a teenager, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Sunday after a 11,000-volt high tension wire broke and fell down.

The deceased included two brothers who were working in the field when the accident took place.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident. Expressing his condolences, he has instructed the District Magistrate and other officials to reach the spot immediately.