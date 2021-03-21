3 killed as truck catches fire in Karnataka

Hassan (Karnataka), March 21 (IANS) Three persons, including the driver, were burnt to death when a truck caught fire after it overturned and fell into a ditch in Karnataka's Hassan district around midnight, police said on Sunday.

"The accident occurred at Basavanahalli village near Arakulgud after the truck went off the road when its driver lost control while negotiating a curve, and fell into a ditch. A spark in its diesel tank burnt the vehicle, charring its driver, cleaner and an assistant to death," Arakulgud police sub-inspector Y. Mala told IANS over phone.