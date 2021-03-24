3 killed in blast in JMB militant's resident in Gaibandha

A top official of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) said on the condition of anonymity that it could be a part of militant activity as it was the residence of a JMB supporter named Borhanuddin (35), who died on the spot while his neighbour Wahidul Islam (32) died on the way to the hospital. The third deceased couldn't be identified.

"The incident occurred at Noapara village of the Upazila around 3.30 p.m.," station officer of Gobindaganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, Arif Anowar told IANS.

The police have cordoned off the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Rangpur Range Devdas Bhattacharya said, "We are checking the profiles of the deceased. Wife of one of the deceased was detained and is being interrogated."

Rahmatullah Chowdhury, in-charge of the bomb disposal unit at the CTTC, said that on the basis of the injuries, it seems to be a strong explosion.

Superintendent of Gaibandha Police said that a bag containing white stones and an extension plug has been recovered from the house.

"Initially, we thought it was a gas cylinder explosion but no gas cylinder was found at the spot," a fire service official said, adding that experts have been informed and they will carry out further investigation.

--IANS

sumi/rt