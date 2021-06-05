3 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu, June 5 (IANS) Three people were killed and two injured on Saturday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.
Police sources said a vehicle carrying six persons went out of the driver's control and dropped into a gorge near Digdole.
"Rescue teams have retrieved three dead bodies and shifted the injured persons to hospital while the 6th occupant of the vehicle is still missing.
"Army is helping the civil administration in relief and rescue operation," the sources said.
