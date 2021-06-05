3 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu, June 5 (IANS) Three people were killed and two injured on Saturday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

Police sources said a vehicle carrying six persons went out of the driver's control and dropped into a gorge near Digdole.

"Rescue teams have retrieved three dead bodies and shifted the injured persons to hospital while the 6th occupant of the vehicle is still missing.